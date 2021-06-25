  • Home
Annamalai University Begins Application For On Campus Programmes

Students seeking admission can apply online at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in. The university has also provided the option of registering for the programmes in offline mode as well.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 1:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

Annamalai University, Chennai has opened the application window for on-campus programmes for the academic year 2021-22 including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses. Students seeking admission can apply online at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in. The university has also provided the option of registering for the programmes in offline mode as well. The last date to fill the Annamalai University online admission form 2021 is July 20, whereas the offline applications can be received until July 29.

Students can register for admission to the programme either by filling the Annamalai University application form online or by downloading the application form from Annamalai University’s website and submitting it offline. For offline applications, the Annamalai University admission form 2021 must be sent either by speed post, registered post or in-person addressed to ‘The Registrar, Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, 6008-002’.

Candidates under SC or ST categories have to pay the application fee of Rs 200, while the other categories students have to pay Rs 400, as an application fee. The admissions to MBA, MCA and ME programmes in the university will, however, be done through TANCET 2021.

The university has also started the application for admissions to the Centre for Skill Development, which offers job oriented skill based programmes like BVoc Hospitality Instrumentation and Management, X-Ray Technician and MRI Technologist.

