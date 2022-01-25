  • Home
  • Education
  • Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details

Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details

The examination will be conducted in take-home mode and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 2:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
UCEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details
Anna University releases semester exam schedule
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Anna University has released the semester exam schedule for undergraduate courses. The semester exams, which were scheduled to be held in November-December 2021, will now be conducted from February 1. The end semester exams will be conducted in two sessions - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The university has also released important instructions for candidates who will appear for the examination. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted in take-home mode and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The university has asked college principals to create a facility for the distribution of question papers and soft copies of the answer script on any of the platforms such as Google Classrooms/Microsoft Teams/E-mail or any other source.

Candidates who will appear for the exam should have a laptop, desktop, mobile phone, or tablet with internet access to download the question paper (before the exam) and upload a scanned pdf version of the answer sheet afterward.

Students will be given a hall ticket for the examination. Within 60 minutes of finishing the exam, students must convert the answer script to a PDF file and upload it to one of the platforms.

Students have also been asked to dispatch the answer sheets by post addressed to the principal of their institutions. The answer sheets of those students who uploaded the PDF file and the hard copy sent by post will be matched, and only those having the same answers will be evaluated by the institution, the university said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News
Anna University UG Courses Anna University PG courses Anna University news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal To Recommend Inclusion Of Netaji's Efforts For Independent India In School Syllabus
West Bengal To Recommend Inclusion Of Netaji's Efforts For Independent India In School Syllabus
CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
JNU Teachers’ Association Asks Education Ministry To Appoint Full-Time Vice-Chancellor
JNU Teachers’ Association Asks Education Ministry To Appoint Full-Time Vice-Chancellor
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
AKTU Postpones February Exams; Online Classes To Continue Till Mid-March
AKTU Postpones February Exams; Online Classes To Continue Till Mid-March
.......................... Advertisement ..........................