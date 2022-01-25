Anna University Releases Semester Exam Schedule; Know Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Anna University releases semester exam schedule

Anna University has released the semester exam schedule for undergraduate courses. The semester exams, which were scheduled to be held in November-December 2021, will now be conducted from February 1. The end semester exams will be conducted in two sessions - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The university has also released important instructions for candidates who will appear for the examination. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted in take-home mode and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The university has asked college principals to create a facility for the distribution of question papers and soft copies of the answer script on any of the platforms such as Google Classrooms/Microsoft Teams/E-mail or any other source.

Candidates who will appear for the exam should have a laptop, desktop, mobile phone, or tablet with internet access to download the question paper (before the exam) and upload a scanned pdf version of the answer sheet afterward.

Students will be given a hall ticket for the examination. Within 60 minutes of finishing the exam, students must convert the answer script to a PDF file and upload it to one of the platforms.

Students have also been asked to dispatch the answer sheets by post addressed to the principal of their institutions. The answer sheets of those students who uploaded the PDF file and the hard copy sent by post will be matched, and only those having the same answers will be evaluated by the institution, the university said in a statement.