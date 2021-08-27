Anna University Releases Re-Exam Results; Details Here

Anna University releases re-exam results for UG, PG students

Anna University has released the re-exam results today, August 27. Students who appeared for the November/ December 2020 exams between February and April 2021 were able to write the Anna University re-exams in June-July 2021. To check the re-exam results of Anna University, students will have to visit the university website -- annauniv.edu and login with their user ids. The Anna University re-exam results have been announced in the form of score cards.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA College Predictor

Apart from annauniv.edu, students can also access the re-exam score cards from coe1.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu. The university has announced the undergraduate and postgraduate exam results for programmes including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, and MBA.

Anna University Re-Exam Result: How To Check

Visit one of the official websites -- annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu or aucoe.annauniv.edu

Click on the re-exam result link

On the next window, insert login credentials

Submit and download the re-exam results

Although the university has released the results today on the official website, the physical copies of the mark sheets and scorecards along with the pass certificates will be issued to the students later.