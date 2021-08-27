  • Home
  • Education
  • Anna University Releases Re-Exam Results; Details Here

Anna University Releases Re-Exam Results; Details Here

To check the re-exam results of Anna University, students will have to visit the university website -- annauniv.edu and login with their user ids. The Anna University re-exam results have been announced in the form of score cards.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 4:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Dr R Velraj Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of Anna University
Anna University Releases Re-Exam, April-May Exam Hall Tickets; Here’s Direct Link
Anna University: Registration For Re-Exam Begins Today
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Anna University Postpones Exams Scheduled From May 3; Revised Dates Soon
Anna University To Conduct End-Semester Exams In Open Book Format
Anna University Releases Re-Exam Results; Details Here
Anna University releases re-exam results for UG, PG students
New Delhi:

Anna University has released the re-exam results today, August 27. Students who appeared for the November/ December 2020 exams between February and April 2021 were able to write the Anna University re-exams in June-July 2021. To check the re-exam results of Anna University, students will have to visit the university website -- annauniv.edu and login with their user ids. The Anna University re-exam results have been announced in the form of score cards.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA College Predictor

Apart from annauniv.edu, students can also access the re-exam score cards from coe1.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu. The university has announced the undergraduate and postgraduate exam results for programmes including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, and MBA.

Anna University Re-Exam Result: How To Check

  • Visit one of the official websites -- annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu or aucoe.annauniv.edu
  • Click on the re-exam result link
  • On the next window, insert login credentials
  • Submit and download the re-exam results

Although the university has released the results today on the official website, the physical copies of the mark sheets and scorecards along with the pass certificates will be issued to the students later.

Click here for more Education News
Anna University Results Anna University news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Calicut University Phase 2 Entrance Exam Schedule Released
Calicut University Phase 2 Entrance Exam Schedule Released
Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools To Reopen In Phased Manner From September 1
Delhi Schools To Reopen In Phased Manner From September 1
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Maths Was Lengthy In Morning Shift
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Maths Was Lengthy In Morning Shift
68% Class 11, 12 Students Prefer Higher Studies In Home Country: Survey
68% Class 11, 12 Students Prefer Higher Studies In Home Country: Survey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................