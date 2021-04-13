Anna University Releases November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results

Results for all the regular students studying in the affiliated colleges of Anna University have been released at annauniv.edu

The Anna University has declared the results of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes of November-December 2020 exams. The university has released the results for all the regular students studying in the affiliated colleges of Anna University. The November-December 2020 regular exam results have been announced for programmes including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check and access the results on the university website -- annauniv.edu. To access the Anna University semester results, students will have to key in their roll numbers.

Anna University November-December 2020 Regular Exam Results -- Direct Link

The university has declared the results in online mode for the undergraduate degree programmes for the major and general courses. The results for the remaining students will be declared shortly.

Anna University Results 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University -- annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check Anna University Results 2021

Step 3: Enter the credentials required to download the results including roll numbers and registration numbers

Step 4: Download and print Anna University Results 2021.

The Anna University results will contain the name of the students, exam name, semester with subject code, candidate’s registration number and roll number, marks secured and qualifying status.