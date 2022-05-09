Anna University Releases Admission Schedule; Applications To Start In June
Anna University Admission: The detailed admission schedule department-wise and information brochure for this year will also be made available on the official website -- admissions.annauniv.edu.
According to the Anna University schedule, the registration for 5-year integrated MSc programme will start from June 22, while for BE, BTech application will begin from June 24 and for ME, Mtech, MArch, MPlan, MSc (2 year) and MSc five-year Integrated from June 27.
Anna University Admission Schedule
Anna University Programmes
Tentative Notification, Start of Online Registration of Application
Tentative Last Date for Registration of Application
MSc - 5 year Integrated
June 22, 2022
July 20, 2022
BE / BTech (Consortium of Industries)
June 24, 2022
July 15, 2022
ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan (Consortium of Industries)
July 31, 2022
August 17, 2022
MSc(2 year) / MSc(5 year) Integrated (Consortium of Industries)
June 26, 2022
July 25, 2022
MCA/ MBA (Consortium of Industries)
June 15, 2022
July 13, 2022
BE/ BTech/ BArch (Other States)
July 6, 2022
July 29, 2022
MCA (Other States)
June 15, 2022
July 13, 2022
BE/ BTech/ BArch (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)
June 24, 2022
July 13, 2022
ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan(NRI / FN/ CIWGC)
July 27, 2022
August 18, 2022
MSc (2 year) - and MSc 5 year Integrated (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)
June 27, 2022
July 22, 2022
MCA/ MBA (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)
June 27, 2022
July 22, 2022