Anna University Releases Admission Schedule; Applications To Start In June

Anna University, Chennai, has released the admission schedule for the upcoming academic session. The dates for tentative notification, application start date for most programmes including MSc Integrated five-year, BTech, BE, ME, Mtech, MArch, MPlan, MCA and MBA have been announced. The detailed admission schedule department-wise and information brochure for this year will also be made available on the official website -- admissions.annauniv.edu.

According to the Anna University schedule, the registration for 5-year integrated MSc programme will start from June 22, while for BE, BTech application will begin from June 24 and for ME, Mtech, MArch, MPlan, MSc (2 year) and MSc five-year Integrated from June 27.

Anna University Admission Schedule