Anna University Releases Admission Schedule; Applications To Start In June

Anna University Admission: The detailed admission schedule department-wise and information brochure for this year will also be made available on the official website -- admissions.annauniv.edu.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2022 1:04 pm IST

Anna University releases admission schedule for 2022-23 academic schedule
New Delhi:

Anna University, Chennai, has released the admission schedule for the upcoming academic session. The dates for tentative notification, application start date for most programmes including MSc Integrated five-year, BTech, BE, ME, Mtech, MArch, MPlan, MCA and MBA have been announced. The detailed admission schedule department-wise and information brochure for this year will also be made available on the official website -- admissions.annauniv.edu.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA College Predictor

According to the Anna University schedule, the registration for 5-year integrated MSc programme will start from June 22, while for BE, BTech application will begin from June 24 and for ME, Mtech, MArch, MPlan, MSc (2 year) and MSc five-year Integrated from June 27.

Anna University Admission Schedule

Anna University Programmes

Tentative Notification, Start of Online Registration of Application

Tentative Last Date for Registration of Application

MSc - 5 year Integrated

June 22, 2022

July 20, 2022

BE / BTech (Consortium of Industries)

June 24, 2022

July 15, 2022

ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan (Consortium of Industries)

July 31, 2022

August 17, 2022

MSc(2 year) / MSc(5 year) Integrated (Consortium of Industries)

June 26, 2022

July 25, 2022

MCA/ MBA (Consortium of Industries)

June 15, 2022

July 13, 2022

BE/ BTech/ BArch (Other States)

July 6, 2022

July 29, 2022

MCA (Other States)

June 15, 2022

July 13, 2022

BE/ BTech/ BArch (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

June 24, 2022

July 13, 2022

ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan(NRI / FN/ CIWGC)

July 27, 2022

August 18, 2022

MSc (2 year) - and MSc 5 year Integrated (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

June 27, 2022

July 22, 2022

MCA/ MBA (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

June 27, 2022

July 22, 2022

Anna University admission

