Anna University: Registration For Re-Exam Begins Today

Application for re-exam begins at Anna University

Anna University has started the online registration process for re-exams from today. Students who appeared for the November/ December 2020 exams between February and April 2021 will be able to register for the exams again and take the exams in June-July 2021. The university has allowed the students who have not registered for November/December 2020 examinations to apply for the re-exams. Students can register online till June 3 on the web portal of the Controller of Examinations.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA College Predictor

“The students already registered for these examinations and paid the fees need not register again,” an official statement said.

A special one-time fee of Rs 5,000 is to be paid by the students along with normal examination fee for each paper, as prescribed by the University for students those who have exhausted the maximum period of study, it added.

Steps To Apply For Anna University Re-Exam

Login to Student Login with Register number through the official web-portal of COE -- coe1.annauniv.edu

Open the Reg_Preview and download the Registration Preview Request Form

Verify the subjects printed on the preview form

Any addition/deletion in the registration of subjects may be corrected in the preview form and the same may be sent by post to the office of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University, Chennai — 600 025

Fees may be paid online through web-portal and after payment an Acknowledgement form will be generated or pay the fees in the form of Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University

Print the Preview form, the Acknowledgement received for the online payment and retain the same for future reference.

The preview form along with DD may be sent by post to the Office of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University, Chennai — 600 025.

The last date for the submission of the re-exam form is June 5. The university has also provided the students with a grievance redressal contact number and an email id. These are -- 7010444623 and coewp2020@gmail.com.

“Due to the severity of COVID-19, the students are requested not to visit the office of COE in person for any clarification or submission of Preview form and Demand Draft,” the university statement added.