Anna University Postpones Exams Scheduled From May 3; Revised Dates Soon

The Anna University has postponed the re-examinations scheduled to be held from May 3. The students who were unable to take the semester exams earlier would have appeared for the retests from May 3 in online mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 4:20 pm IST

Anna University postpones retests scheduled from May 3
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Anna University has postponed the re-examinations scheduled to be held from May 3. The university will release the new dates of the retest shortly. The students who were unable to take the semester exams earlier would have appeared for the retests from May 3 in online mode.

“It is informed that the Retest will not begin on May 3rd 2021. The new retest date will be announced shortly with revised Time Table,” read a statement on the Anna University website.

Anna University had earlier announced that the April/May 2021 theory end-semester examinations for all even semesters will be an open book type online proctored test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The circular said that the decision was taken as a one-time measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the university statement, students will be allowed to refer to course material in physical form as well as on the web. However, group discussions will be considered malpractice.

“Students can refer to course material in physical form as well as from the web. However, getting answers from others in any way or form and group discussions will be considered as malpractice,” Anna University said.

