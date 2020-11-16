  • Home
The Anna University, Chennai has released the schedule for online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year supplementary exams. All the candidates who will appear in the final year examination can check the examination schedule online at annauniv.edu.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 16, 2020 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

Anna University Online Supplementary Exam Schedule Released At Annauniv.edu
New Delhi:

The Anna University, Chennai has released a notification announcing the schedule for online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year supplementary exams on its official website. All the candidates who will appear in the final year examination can check the examination schedule online at annauniv.edu.

According to the schedule, Anna University will organise the online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate (UG) courses from November 17 to 21, 2020. Postgraduate (PG) supplementary exams will be held from November 20 to 21, 2020. This year, the examinations will be conducted in four slots from 10 am to 5 pm.

Direct link for final year supplementary exams (undergraduate)

Direct link for final year supplementary exams (postgraduate)

Earlier, a notification was released on November 7 declaring that candidates who were not able to appear for the final year exams, conducted online, due to technical errors, will be able to appear for the online final year supplementary exams.

