Anna University must conduct re-exam for BTech students: Tamil Nadu government

The Tamil Nadu government has asked Anna University to conduct a re-exam for the students who appeared for the online proctored test after certain BTech students had complained of low pass percentage marks for objective paper.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 11, 2021 3:05 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu government has asked Anna University to conduct a re-exam for the students who appeared for the online proctored test after certain BTech students had complained of low pass percentage marks for objective paper.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with the state higher education minister K Ponmudi, secretary Apporva and other officials of the Anna University to discuss the situation of the University’s semester exams.

Various engineering students have complained about the low pass percentage marks for the multiple-choice questions based question paper. Further, the University had withheld the results of various students. The students can follow the official website of the university annauniv.edu

The online semester exams were conducted in February.

The Anna University has also postponed the re-examinations scheduled to be held from May 3. The students who were unable to take the semester exams earlier would have appeared for the retests from May 3 in online mode.

