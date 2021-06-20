Anna University Releases Re-Exam, April-May Exam Hall Tickets; Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: coe1.annauniv.edu Anna University hall ticket released at coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University has released hall tickets for re-examinations of the November session for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students, and for the April-May session of exams. Students can visit the official website of the controller of examination, login to the student portal and download their hall tickets.

“Re-Examination hall ticket for the session NOV 2020 UG/PG/PHD (FT/PT)(R2019, R2018, R2017 & R2015) has been enabled. Eligible Students can check in their student login.” reads an official notification.

The university has also released guidelines for the exam according to which, hall tickets will also be “sent to the registered mail ID of the students, available with the office of the controller of examinations.”

To download hall tickets, use the Anna University student login portal on the website, coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Hall Ticket Download: Direct Link

“The Hall ticket is issued as per the regulations and instructions issued by the University from time to time. If the student does not comply with the above requirements given in the Hall Ticket, the examination(s) taken by the student will be treated as cancelled,” the university said in a statement.

The tests will be held as home examinations for three hours. The pattern of questions will be the same as the one that was followed for offline exams, it added.

The re-examination is for students who had appeared for the November- December 2020 exams in February-March-April and the April-May 2021 examinations are for current semester programmes, except for the second semester PG programmes.

Anna University Exam Guidelines



