Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result Announced At Aucoe.annauniv.edu, Here’s How To Download

Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result 2020: Candidates can now download their results from the official result website of Anna University -- aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 11:21 am IST

Image credit: Anna University Official Website
New Delhi:

Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result 2020: Anna University has announced final year re-exam results. Candidates can now visit the official result website of Anna University, aucoe.annauniv.edu to download April/May 2020 re-examination results.

To download results from the official website, candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Anna University held re-exams for undergraduate (UG) courses from November 17 to 21, 2020. For Postgraduate (PG) students, re-exams were conducted from November 20 to 21, 2020.

The University decided to conduct re-exams for candidates who were not able to appear for the final year exams, conducted online, due to technical errors.

Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result 2020: Direct Link

Steps To Download Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result 2020

Go to the official website, aucoe.annauniv.edu

Click on ‘April/May 2020 Re-Examination Results’

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Login to download result

Recently, The Tamil Nadu government had ordered an enquiry against M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, over alleged irregularities and corruption. Mr Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe.

