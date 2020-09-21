Anna University Online Exams From September 24; SOPs Released

The Anna University will conduct the undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams from September 24. The university will hold the exams in remote-proctored mode this year. Students enrolled in part-time or full-time courses in the university residing in and outside India can take their exams online from the comfort of their homes. The university has issued a detailed guideline as to how the online-remote proctored test will be conducted.

The Anna University online examination will comprise of only multiple-choice questions and will carry a weightage for the overall result of a theory course of the final semester of the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This remotely-proctored test will have 30 per cent weightage, while 50 per cent will be considered from the CGPA obtained up to pre-final semester and 20 per cent from the internal assessments.

Usernames and password for the final undergraduate and postgraduate examination will be updated in the students’ CoE web portal (coe1.annauniv.edu). The exam-takers will also get notified of the information relating to the exams scheduled from September 24 on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses.

As per the Anna University, online exam guidelines, students taking the exam must login 10 minutes before the start of the examination to read the instructions associated and if there is any query, they can contact the designated help desks.

Anna University Online Exams: Specifications of Hardware and Software

Web browser -- Latest version of Chrome, or Firefox, or Microsoft Edge

Operating System -- Windows 7 and above

Processor -- Minimum 2 core

RAM -- Min 512 Mb, preferred 1-2 GB

Web Camera -- 640x480, 15 fps

Microphone -- Any Suitable

Screen Resolution -- 1024 x 768 and Above

Network Bandwidth -- Min 256 Kbit/s, preferred 512 Kbit/s

In case of disconnection of network, or power failure during the examination, the examination can be resumed by logging in after three minutes from the instance of interruption. The University, however, will not be responsible for the time loss due to any malfunction of the devices. Anna University, but, in the guidelines mention that students will be permitted to answer beyond 15 minutes of the scheduled closing time of the examination in such cases.