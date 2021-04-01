Anna University Declares Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result

TANCET 2021 result declared

Anna University has declared the results for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) at www.annauniv.edu. The candidates will have to enter their user ID and password. The TANCET rank card consists of the name of the candidate, tancet roll number, rank obtained in TANCET exam and marks secured in the entrance exam.

TANCET was held on March 20 for MBA and MCA. TANCET MTech, March and MPlan exam was conducted on March 21.

Steps To Check TANCET 2021 Results

Step 1 Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2 Click on the link to TANCET result 2021

Step 3 Login using ID and password

Step 4 TANCET 2021 result shall appear on the screen, download TANCET score card

TANCET Marking Scheme

The entrance test for admission to MBA and MCA programmes included 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. Four options were provided for all the questions. For every correct answer marked, candidates will score 1 mark and for wrong answers, one-third marks will be deducted.

“Multiple shading will be considered as wrong answer and 1/3 mark will be reduced,” read a statement on the TANCET notification.

TANCET Results Declared; What Next

The qualifying candidates will now be able to participate in the counselling process and gain admission in the University. The admissions will be based on TANCET percentile scores.