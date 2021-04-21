Anna University To Conduct End-Semester Exams In Open Book Format

Image credit: Shutterstock Anna University will conduct end-semester exams in open book format

Anna University has announced that the April/May 2021 theory end-semester examinations for all even semesters will be an open book type online proctored test for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The circular said that the decision was taken as a one-time measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA 2020 College Predictor

According to the circular, students will be allowed to refer to course material in physical form as well as on the web. However, group discussions will be considered malpractice.

“Students can refer to course material in physical form as well as from the web. However, getting answers from others in any way or form and group discussions will be considered as malpractice,” Anna University said.

The exams will be conducted for a total of 50 marks.

According to the new format, the question paper will be divided into two parts—A and B. Part A will comprise five two-mark questions and Part B will include five eight-mark questions with one question from each unit. “No choice will be provided as it is an open book examination,” reads the circular.

All questions in Part A and Part B will be of the analytical type with no direct answers from the text and reference books. Students can use a maximum of 12 pages for writing the answers. Two pages can be used for Part A and 10 pages for Part B.

The answer sheets have to be scanned and uploaded by the students on completion of the examination.

For the final year students, the end semester exams will be held in a multiple choice-based questions pattern.