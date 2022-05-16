  • Home
  • Education
  • Anna University Announces TANCET Result 2022 Declaration Date; Details Here

Anna University Announces TANCET Result 2022 Declaration Date; Details Here

According to the official notice by Anna University, the TANCET Result 2022 will be declared by June 10, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 16, 2022 5:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Important Documents Required
TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Required Documents, Exam Date, Others
Anna University Announces TANCET Result 2022 Declaration Date; Details Here
TANCET 2022 result will be declared by June 10, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

TANCET Result 2022: Anna University, Chennai has announced the date to declare the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. According to the official notice by Anna University, the TANCET Result 2022 will be declared on or before June 10, 2022. The TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 for candidates seeking admission to courses such as Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), Master of Planning (M.Plan.). (Also read: INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs)

Suggested: Free Download TANCET Sample papers. Click Here

Recommended: All about TANCET - Complete Guide, Download FREE!

Take Advantage of: 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!

The candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 are expecting the TANCET answer key 2022 now. Though there is no official announcement has been made regarding the answer key, but students are expecting it by the end of May 2022. As Anna University has already mentioned the TANCET 2022 result date, students should know How and where to check the results.

TANCET Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Once the TANCET Result 2022 will be declared, candidates can access their results and download the mark sheet by following these steps.
  2. Visit the TANCET official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.
  3. Click on the direct link that reads TANCET result.
  4. Enter the login credentials to proceed further.
  5. Check all the details mentioned in your TANCET 2022 result.
  6. Download the TANCET result and take a printout for future reference.

Anna University will soon share the final date of the TANCET 2022 result. The scorecard of the entrance test will contain personal details, rank, score and qualifying status. Students who will qualify the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process in a few days.

Click here for more Education News
TANCET Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Common Universities Entrance Test
CUET 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Common Universities Entrance Test
Internship Opportunities For Civil Engineering Students In National Highway Projects; Details Here
Internship Opportunities For Civil Engineering Students In National Highway Projects; Details Here
ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
ISC Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper
WBJEE 2022 Results Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Ranking Methods, Merit List
WBJEE 2022 Results Expected Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Ranking Methods, Merit List
IIT Madras Fundraising Soars All-Time High Of Rs 131 Crore
IIT Madras Fundraising Soars All-Time High Of Rs 131 Crore
.......................... Advertisement ..........................