Anna University Announces TANCET Result 2022 Declaration Date; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TANCET 2022 result will be declared by June 10, 2022

TANCET Result 2022: Anna University, Chennai has announced the date to declare the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. According to the official notice by Anna University, the TANCET Result 2022 will be declared on or before June 10, 2022. The TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 for candidates seeking admission to courses such as Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), Master of Planning (M.Plan.). (Also read: INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs)

The candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 are expecting the TANCET answer key 2022 now. Though there is no official announcement has been made regarding the answer key, but students are expecting it by the end of May 2022. As Anna University has already mentioned the TANCET 2022 result date, students should know How and where to check the results.

TANCET Result 2022: Steps To Check

Once the TANCET Result 2022 will be declared, candidates can access their results and download the mark sheet by following these steps. Visit the TANCET official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Click on the direct link that reads TANCET result. Enter the login credentials to proceed further. Check all the details mentioned in your TANCET 2022 result. Download the TANCET result and take a printout for future reference.

Anna University will soon share the final date of the TANCET 2022 result. The scorecard of the entrance test will contain personal details, rank, score and qualifying status. Students who will qualify the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process in a few days.