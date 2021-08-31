Anna University, Affiliated Colleges To Reopen Tomorrow. Read SOP Here

Anna University to reopen tomorrow for UG, PG students

Anna University on August 31 issued a notice directing Deans and Principals to ensure reopening of campuses and colleges on September 1, as directed by the Tamil Nadu government. Classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture courses will resume tomorrow, and hostels will reopen, following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the state government.

The Tamil Nadu government has said 50 per cent of the students can be present for classes at one point. Here are 5 important points from the SOPs students must know.