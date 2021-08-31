Anna University, Affiliated Colleges To Reopen Tomorrow. Read SOP Here
The Tamil Nadu government has said 50 per cent of the students can be present for classes at one point. Here are 5 important points from the SOPs students must know.
Anna University on August 31 issued a notice directing Deans and Principals to ensure reopening of campuses and colleges on September 1, as directed by the Tamil Nadu government. Classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture courses will resume tomorrow, and hostels will reopen, following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the state government.
The government has released a schedule for conducting offline classes for students in different streams and semesters.
Universities and colleges have been allowed to reopen if they are outside Covid containment zones. Similarly, students and staff members living in containment zones are not allowed to attend colleges.
Institutions have to reopen in phases, to ensure the safety measures can be followed properly. However, all postgraduate and research students have been allowed to come to campus, as they are fewer in number.
All teaching and non-teaching staff members and students must be vaccinated, the government said, adding that non-resident students should be allowed after sanitisation and thermal scanning. They must wear masks and hand gloves.
Though offline classes will resume tomorrow, wherever possible, students must also be permitted to attend online classes, it said.