  • Home
  • Education
  • Animation Videos To Aid Learning Of Students In Punjab Government Schools

Animation Videos To Aid Learning Of Students In Punjab Government Schools

The Punjab government has launched an initiative to educate students using animation videos, a spokesperson for the school education department said here Friday, as traditional teaching-learning activities remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 5:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Admission To Colleges In West Bengal Via Online Mode This Year
HRD Minister Launches First Online NISHTHA Programme For 1,200 Key Resources Persons Of Andhra
Telangana To Conduct Exams For Final Year College Students
Uttar Pradesh To Conduct Only Final Year, Semester Exams In State Universities
'Removed Topics Can Be Used For Experiential Learning': CBSE
Majority Of Universities Across Country To Conduct Examination As Per UGC Guidelines
Animation Videos To Aid Learning Of Students In Punjab Government Schools
The state has already launched a campaign to provide online education to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has launched an initiative to educate students using animation videos, a spokesperson for the school education department said here Friday, as traditional teaching-learning activities remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has already launched a campaign to provide online education to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the department has now started efforts to impart better education to the students through animation videos.

“The aim is to entertain the students as well as draw their better attention to studies so that they do not get bored while studying,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, these animation videos are being prepared by the teachers and the largest contribution is being made by IT teachers.

These videos not only entertain students but also keep them connected with the subject, he said, adding the step has drawn praise from students and teachers.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WB HS Result 2020 Declared, 90.13% Pass; Live Updates
WB HS Result 2020 Declared, 90.13% Pass; Live Updates
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Live | JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result Declared
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result Declared
West Bengal Board HS (Class 12) Result Declared, 90.13% Pass
West Bengal Board HS (Class 12) Result Declared, 90.13% Pass
WBCHSE HS Result 2020: 84,746 Students Score Between 80% To 89%
WBCHSE HS Result 2020: 84,746 Students Score Between 80% To 89%
.......................... Advertisement ..........................