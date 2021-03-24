JNU's new research facility is supported by the National Facility project from the Drugs and Pharmaceutical Research Programme (DPRP)

A new "state-of-the-art" animal research facility was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday. According to a statement by the university, the facility is supported by the National Facility project from the Drugs and Pharmaceutical Research Programme (DPRP), Department of Science and Technology.

"This facility has been developed by M/s Labinnovision in order to meet the requirement of advanced research utilizing athymic/immunocompromised mice and transgenic animals. This facility will be useful to serve the ongoing research projects involving pre-clinical animal models at JNU," it said.

The lab will also be beneficial in collaborative research projects at JNU.

"JNU has developed this state-of-the-art animal research facility which will enhance the quality and spectrum of investigations in the area of biomedical research at JNU. It will further provide training and exposure on how to handle and ethically use the valuable laboratory animals to research scholars and young scientists working in various areas of life sciences and systems medicine," vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in the statement.