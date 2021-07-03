Anganwadis To Be Fully Electrified In Kerala

All Anganwadi centres in Kerala will be completely electrified soon, thanks to a significant decision taken by the Left government in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 12:34 pm IST | Source: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram:

All Anganwadi centres in Kerala will be completely electrified soon, thanks to a significant decision taken by the Left government in the state. A recent meeting, attended by Health-Women and Child Development minister Veena George and Power Minister K Krishnankutty, decided to completely electrify all childcare centres as part of plans to improve the infrastructure facilities here.

According to the state Social Justice Department figures, there are 33,115 Anganwadi centres functioning in Kerala.

Of them, 2256 centres in various districts are yet to get the power supply, an official statement said here.

The Anganwadis, which are not electrified even after the wiring works are completed, would be provided with the connection on a war footing, it said.

Details of those buildings, where the wiring process was progressing, should be handed over to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) within one month after completing the pending works.

KSEB would allot electric posts free of cost to those Anganwadis, if it is necessary for its electrification process, after including them in concerned schemes.

There are 221 Angandwadis which are facing a fund crunch to meet the expenditure of electrification and respective village panchayats would extend the necessary support in this regard, it said.

Besides ministers, secretaries of both departments, district collectors and panchayat presidents were also among those who took part in the ministerial meeting on Thursday, the statement added.

According to government figures, over 18,000 Anganwadis are functioning in their own building in Kerala. While 20,837 centres have toilet facilities, over 19,000 have cooking gas connections, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

