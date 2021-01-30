  • Home
Anganwadi Centres In Punjab To Reopen From February 1

Punjab Anganwadi Centres: The beneficiaries will be served cooked meals at the anganwadi centres. In case of absence of any child, dry ration would be supplied to the child's home as done previously.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 30, 2021 10:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Government on Saturday announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state will reopen from February 1. The centres had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said anganwadi centres were opened on December 8, 2020 for workers and helpers but the decision with regard to children going there was not taken.

Now, it has been decided to reopen all anganwadi centres from 10 am to 1 pm from February 1 as the School Education Department has already announced the reopening of pre-primary schools from next month, she said in a statement.

The minister said beneficiaries will be served cooked meals at anganwadi centres. In case of absence of any child, dry ration would be supplied to the child's home as done previously, Ms Chaudhary said.

