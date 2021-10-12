Andhra Pradesh State Syllabus To Be Replaced By CBSE Curriculum

Andhra Pradesh government schools will get CBSE affiliation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that all government schools in the state should get CBSE affiliation by 2024.

During a review meeting with the education department, the Chief Minister said every school should have a playground and directed the officials to map schools without playgrounds, acquire required lands and allot playgrounds to those schools and said there should also be play grounds in pre high schools in coming days.

The Chief Minister was also briefed on prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, corona preventive measures in schools and attendance of the students.

The Chief Minister was told that there is no significant impact of coronavirus in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers are vaccinated and attending schools. They said the attendance of students in August was 73 percent, while it was 82 percent in September and 85 percent in October and 91 percent at present.

The Chief Minister said the main objective of Amma Vodi scheme is to increase enrollment of students in schools and one condition imposed is that the children must have a minimum of 75 per cent of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme.

He said the attendance criterion had been exempted due to Covid situation and directed the officials to link attendance to Amma Vodi scheme from 2022.

The Chief Minister said the financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme should be given at the beginning of the academic year after taking into account the student's attendance in the previous year.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to give work order for procurement of items under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by December and ensure Vidya kanuka kits are delivered to students before the schools reopen every year. He inspected the quality of sports dress, shoes and suggested some changes.

He instructed all officials to prepare an action plan to make one lakh rupees available at every school for maintenance works. The officials proposed that they would like to give rankings on performance of schools through social audit and the Chief Minister directed them to speak to teachers in this regard.

The Chief Minister said ranking system is only to identify where the schools are lacking, and not to point out lapses, and directed the officials to explain it to teachers clearly.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete mapping of teachers soon and introduce the policy of subject-wise teachers and also to improve curriculum. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make it clear that no one is forcing aided schools to hand them over to the government.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Women and Child Welfare Director (DISHA Special Officer) Kritika Shukla, MDM and Sanitation Director B M Diwan, School Education Commissioner V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, School Education Director ( SCERT) B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present during the review meeting.