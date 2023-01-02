  • Home
Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table 2023 Out; Class 10 Board Exams From April 3

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) time table for 2022-23 annual public examinations.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 10:50 am IST

Andhra Pradesh SSC Time Table 2023 Out; Class 10 Board Exams From April 3
AP SSC time table for 2022-23 annual public examinations released
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) time table for 2022-23 annual public examinations. The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams will commence on April 3 and will conclude on April 18, 2023. The examination will start with First Language (Group-A), First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) subject paper.

The board will conduct the AP SSC exam 2023 in the morning shift from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm. The BSE Andhra Pradesh has said in a release that SSC public examinations April 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares public holiday on any date mentioned in the time table.

DateSubjectMaximum
Marks		Time
April 3, 2023First Language (Group-A)1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course)
709:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 6, 2023
Second Language1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 8, 2023
English1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 10, 2023Mathematics1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 13, 2023Science1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 15, 2023Social Studies 1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 17, 2023First Language Paper-2
309:30 am to 11:15 am
OSSC Main Language Paper-21009:30 am to 12:45 pm
April 18, 2023
OSSC Main Language Paper-2
1009:30 am to 12:45 pm
SSC Vocational Course (Theory)40/309:30 am to 11:30 am
BIE Andhra Pradesh
