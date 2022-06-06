Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 Announced: Direct Link To Download AP Class 10 Result

AP SSC 10th result declared bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results today, June 6. The board has announced the Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th result in a press conference. Students will be able to download and access the APBSE 10th results at the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in. Out of the 6,15,908 students appearing for the AP board Class 10 exam this year, as many as 4,14,285 students have passed. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

The board held the BSEAP Class 10th SSC exam in April-May. To download and access the Class 10 SSC marks memo from bse.ap.gov.in, students will be required to use their exam roll numbers as mentioned on the AP board hall tickets. The board has not allotted marks to the students this year, instead students have got the scores in grades. Also, no merit list is being issued this year.

Last year, the AP board had declared the BSEAP Class 10 SSC result on August 6. AP Class 10 result last year have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme. The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.

AP SSC 10th Result 2022: How To Check