  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule

Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule

Manabadi AP SSC, Inter Timetable 2022: The inter exam will be held from April 9 to 28, while SSC exam from May 2 to 13. The detailed exam schedule will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 13, 2022 2:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results
AP ICET 2021, AP ECET 2021 Results Releasing Tomorrow
AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Declared
“All Pass”: Andhra Pradesh Declares Intermediate 2nd Year Results
'All Pass': Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12) Results Declared
Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites
Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Check Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter exam schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Timetable 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the exam schedule for the SSC (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams 2022. The inter exam will be held from April 9 to 28, while SSC exam from May 2 to 13. The detailed exam schedule will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Latest:  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to Apply Now | Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

The SSC exam will be held for seven subjects, instead of 11 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP Inter Exam 2022: Check Schedule

  • April 9- Second Language paper (2)
  • April 12- English paper (2)
  • April 16- Mathematics paper- 2 A, Botany paper- 2, Civics paper- 2
  • April 19- Mathematics paper (2B), Zoology paper (2), History paper (2)
  • April 21- Physics paper (2), Economics paper (2)
  • April 23- Chemistry paper (2), Commerce paper (2), Sociology paper (2), Fine Arts/ music paper (2)
  • April 26- Public administration paper- 2, Logic paper- 2, Bridge course maths paper- 2
  • April 28- Modern language paper-2, Geology paper- 2.

AP SSC Exam 2022: Check Schedule

  • May 2- First Language Group A, First Language Paper- I (Composite Course)
  • May 4- Second Language
  • May 5- English
  • May 7- Maths
  • May 9- Physical Science
  • May 10- Biological Science
  • May 11- Social Studies
  • May 12- First Language Paper-II
  • May 13- OSSC Main Language Paper-II.

For details on AP SSC, inter exams, please visit the website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education manabadi AP SSC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Next Week? Know How To Download Scorecard At cbse.gov.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Next Week? Know How To Download Scorecard At cbse.gov.in
JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today? Direct Link, Websites To Check
JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today? Direct Link, Websites To Check
GATE 2022 To Conclude Today; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Exams
GATE 2022 To Conclude Today; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Exams
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Cbse.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 2 Date Sheet Updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Cbse.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 2 Date Sheet Updates
IIT JAM 2022 Today: Covid-19; Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
IIT JAM 2022 Today: Covid-19; Here Are 5 Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................