Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Timetable 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the exam schedule for the SSC (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams 2022. The inter exam will be held from April 9 to 28, while SSC exam from May 2 to 13. The detailed exam schedule will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.
The SSC exam will be held for seven subjects, instead of 11 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
AP Inter Exam 2022: Check Schedule
- April 9- Second Language paper (2)
- April 12- English paper (2)
- April 16- Mathematics paper- 2 A, Botany paper- 2, Civics paper- 2
- April 19- Mathematics paper (2B), Zoology paper (2), History paper (2)
- April 21- Physics paper (2), Economics paper (2)
- April 23- Chemistry paper (2), Commerce paper (2), Sociology paper (2), Fine Arts/ music paper (2)
- April 26- Public administration paper- 2, Logic paper- 2, Bridge course maths paper- 2
- April 28- Modern language paper-2, Geology paper- 2.
AP SSC Exam 2022: Check Schedule
- May 2- First Language Group A, First Language Paper- I (Composite Course)
- May 4- Second Language
- May 5- English
- May 7- Maths
- May 9- Physical Science
- May 10- Biological Science
- May 11- Social Studies
- May 12- First Language Paper-II
- May 13- OSSC Main Language Paper-II.
For details on AP SSC, inter exams, please visit the website- bse.ap.gov.in.