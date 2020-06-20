Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams Cancelled: Education Minister

  • Home
The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to cancel the AP SSC (class X) public examinations and promote the students in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 6:21 pm IST

Amaravati:

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to cancel the AP SSC (Class 10) public examinations and promote the students in view of the COVID-19 situation. State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the government took the decision to safeguard the students' health in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Class 10 examinations were originally scheduled to be held in March but were first put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As the lockdown restrictions were gradually relaxed, the government announced that the public exams will be conducted from July 10, by curtailing the number of papers from eleven to six.

"We had accordingly started making arrangements but after a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that we cancel the examinations and promote all the students," the Education Minister said.

He said the advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and XII) students, slated to begin from July 11, have also been cancelled.

