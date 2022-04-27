Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines To Follow
Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022: The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm. To curb the cheating during the AP SSC exams, a total of 156 flying squads and 293 sitting squads have been constituted to check for any possible malpractice at the exam centres.
Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC or Class 10 exams 2022 from today, April 27. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2022 are scheduled to be held between April 27 and May 9. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.
Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-bse.ap.gov.in, and to download it, students or schools need to log in with their user ID and password.
Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Students
- Students must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.
- Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue.
- Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.