Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines To Follow

AP SSC exam 2022 will start today

Manabadi Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC or Class 10 exams 2022 from today, April 27. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2022 are scheduled to be held between April 27 and May 9. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.

To curb the cheating during the AP SSC exams, a total of 156 flying squads and 293 sitting squads have been constituted to check for any possible malpractice at the exam centres.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-bse.ap.gov.in, and to download it, students or schools need to log in with their user ID and password.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For Students