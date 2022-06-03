Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th Result Tomorrow; What’s New This Year

AP SSC Class 10 result tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10, exam results tomorrow, June 4. Students who appeared for the Class 10 AP SSC exams 2022 between April 27 and May 9 will be able to check their results on the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC result merit list will not be announced this year, and instead of marks, students will be graded in the subjects. The SSC exam this year was held after two years of exam cancellation due to Covid.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022 scheduled to be announced tomorrow will be declared by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B Rajasekhar at 11 am.

Last year over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP SSC exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls have passed the exam.

For evaluating the students of the cancelled March 2020 examination, the performance of students in three formative assessments (FAs) for 50 marks each and one Summative Assessment (SA) for 100 marks which were conducted internally for Class 10 students in AY 2019-20 are taken into consideration. The sum of marks secured in three FAs shall carry a weightage of 50 per cent marks and SA marks shall carry a weightage of the remaining 50 per cent marks.

While for the cancelled June 2021 examination, two Formative Assessments for 50 marks each are conducted for AY 2020-21. Out of the 50 marks of each FA, 70 per cent weightage was accorded to the 20 marks of slip tests, and the remaining 30 per cent weightage was accorded to the other three components of FAs.