Andhra Pradesh Signs MoU With Cambridge University To Improve English Proficiency

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Cambridge and the Urban Development Department of Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jan 7, 2021 10:03 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Andhra Pradesh Signs MoU With Cambridge University To Improve English Proficiency In Schools
Amravati:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, the University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the Municipal Department, in order to improve English language proficiency.

The MoU was signed by Vijay Kumar, Commissioner of Municipal Administration on behalf of the State Government and TK Arunachalam, Regional Director of Cambridge University, South Asia.

Cambridge University
