Andhra Pradesh Schools To Reopen As Per Schedule After Makar Sankranti Holidays

Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen after Makar Sankranti holidays

Schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh will be opened as per their regular schedule after the completion of Makar Sankranti festival holidays, state Education Minister A Suresh said. The state government has been taking care of the health of the students while paying keen attention to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the educational institutions, the release said.

The Education Minister also informed that the state government has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 per cent of the students in the age group of 15 to 18. The government was giving equal emphasis on children's health and education in the state, he further said.

Meanwhile, the government will review the status of the health and Covid related issues in the educational institutions on Monday, sources informed.

Andhra Pradesh logged 4,570 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 21,06,280.

-With ANI Inputs