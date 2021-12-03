Schools in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts will remain closed due to Cyclone Jawad

Due to the onslaught of cyclone Jawad in Andhra Pradesh, the Vishakhapatnam District Collector have ordered the closure of schools in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. The schools in these districts will remain closed between noon today, December 3, and on tomorrow, December 4, as per reports.

The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, December 2, spoke to the district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and directed them to take all precautionary measures.

"Ensure that nobody faces any problem because of the cyclonic storm. Be alert, particularly in the case of low-lying and vulnerable areas," the Chief Minister told the collectors.

A release issued by the CMO also said the Chief Minister asked the collectors to make arrangements for setting up relief camps wherever required.