Andhra Pradesh Reviews Laptop Distribution For Students Under Different Scheme

Andhra Pradesh reviews laptop distribution for students

Andhra Pradesh has decided to distribute free laptops to the university and college students under a seperate scheme to help them study during the online classes. The state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the government is reviewing this policy under a separate scheme other than the newly-launched Jagannath Accommodation Blessing Scheme.

The Minister said that the decision has been taken to help the state universities to conduct online classes and examinations during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government's decision to give laptops to students fully equipped to conduct online classes will be taken on the conditions under which exams are conducted in universities and the impact of COVID-19”, he said.

He further said that the laptop-distribution will not be reviewed under the newly-launched ‘Jagannath Accommodation Blessing Scheme’.