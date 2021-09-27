Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2021 Starts Today; Details Here

AP PGECET starts today

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) will start today. The entrance exams are held in computer-based mode to shortlist candidates for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22. The AP PGECET 2021 will continue till September 29. The PGECET 2021 AP are set to be conducted in two shifts, the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The applicants can access and download the AP PGECET 2021 admit card from the exam website sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. To download the AP PGECET admit card 2021, students have to use their AP PGECET registration numbers, dates of birth and exam paper for the entrance test. The AP PGECET hall ticket 2021 has mention of the candidate’s personal details including names and details of exam centres.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket -- Direct Link

Students appearing for the post graduate entrance test must carry their AP PGEET hall tickets, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph, and PwD certificate (if applicable) along with them to get entry into the examination hall.

AP PGECET Exam Guidelines

Students will have to reach before the reporting time

Electronic gadgets including mobile phones and calculators will not be allowed into the exam hall

Edibles including packed foods, cold drinks, tea or coffee and others are not allowed in the exam hall

Sri Venkateswara University administers AP PGECET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).