Andhra Pradesh OAMDC Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps

AP OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment: Candidates shortlisted in AP OAMDC 2022 phase-2 will have to freeze the allotted seat, pay the OAMDC application fee 2022 and report to the allotted degree college for UG admission.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2022 8:38 am IST

AP OAMDC roudn-2 seat allotment result today
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), which administers the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) will announce its second round of seat allotment result today, November 6. The OAMDC 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be made available on the official website -- oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. To check and download the OAMDC phase 2 seat allotment result, candidates will be required to enter credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

The AP OMADC 2022 shortlisted candidates will have to freeze the allotted seat and pay the OAMDC application fee 2022. For confirming the seats, candidates will have to report to the colleges with the required documents. It will be mandatory for the candidates to take the seat allocation order at the allotted degree college for the UG admission process.

The OAMDC is the online system of web-based counselling for admission to undergraduate degree programmes. AP OAMDC administers admission for UG programmes including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BVoc in the Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private-aided degree colleges, private-unaided degree colleges and private autonomous degree colleges.

AP OAMDC 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of APSCHE -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Go to the designated link -- ‘OAMDC-2022 (Admissions into General UG Programmes)’
  3. On the next window click on the link for AP OAMDC phase-2 allotment order
  4. Enter required credentials -- registration number, date of birth and the captcha code
  5. Submit and download AP OAMDC allotment result 2022
Latest News
