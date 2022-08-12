Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cutoff, Admission Process
The cutoff for admission will be announced by the NTRUHS after the declaration of the NEET 2022 result.
NEET 2022: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh. The cutoff for admission will be announced by the NTRUHS after the declaration of the NEET 2022 result.
The NEET 2022 counselling for Andhra Pradesh is conducted separately for government quota seats and management quota seats in online mode. To participate in the Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling process, candidates will be required to register online and pay the application fee. After that the candidates will have to submit their preferences for colleges and courses.
The candidates should fill and lock their preferences on or before the last date. Anyone who fails to lock, their choices will automatically get locked after the due date. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of the choices filled, seats available and NEET rank secured.
After the seat allotment process, candidates have to download the allotment letter and report at the respected college as per the designated time. The candidates must also pay the requisite fee to book an MBBS or BDS seat.
Andhra Pradesh MBBS and BDS Cutoff 2021
The candidates can check the previous year AP NEET cutoff of medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check the data and prepare the list of colleges in which they can get admission.
NEET Cutoff for MBBS
MBBS Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
30863
575
Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada
Government Quota
AU
AU
25002
587
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
Government Quota
AU
AU
15824
607
Guntur Medical College, Guntur
Government Quota
AU
AU
22737
591
Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
24155
589
Management Quota Cutoffs
College Name
Rank
Score
Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru
126118
457
Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor
146300
438
Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli
141609
442
GSL Medical College and General Hospital, Rajahmundry
155104
430
NRI Medical College, Chinakakani
86223
498
NEET Cutoff for BDS
BDS Local
College Name
Quota
College Region
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
148865
436
Drs. Sudha & Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Inst. of Dental Sciences., Gannavaram
Government Quota
AU
AU
175443
413
Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
141236
443
Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada
Government Quota
SW
AU
153859
431
Government Dental College, Kadapa
Government Quota
SVU
SVU
128636
454
Management Quota Cutoffs
College Name
Rank
Score
Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore
379658
281
Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences, Guntur
665230
165
CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati
863910
118
Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna
612265
181
G Pulla Reddy Dental College and Hospital, Kurnool
416011
262