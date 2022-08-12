  • Home
Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cutoff, Admission Process

The cutoff for admission will be announced by the NTRUHS after the declaration of the NEET 2022 result.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 5:31 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cutoff, Admission Process
The NTRUHS Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2022: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh. The cutoff for admission will be announced by the NTRUHS after the declaration of the NEET 2022 result.

The NEET 2022 counselling for Andhra Pradesh is conducted separately for government quota seats and management quota seats in online mode. To participate in the Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling process, candidates will be required to register online and pay the application fee. After that the candidates will have to submit their preferences for colleges and courses.

The candidates should fill and lock their preferences on or before the last date. Anyone who fails to lock, their choices will automatically get locked after the due date. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of the choices filled, seats available and NEET rank secured.

After the seat allotment process, candidates have to download the allotment letter and report at the respected college as per the designated time. The candidates must also pay the requisite fee to book an MBBS or BDS seat.

Andhra Pradesh MBBS and BDS Cutoff 2021

The candidates can check the previous year AP NEET cutoff of medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check the data and prepare the list of colleges in which they can get admission.

NEET Cutoff for MBBS

MBBS Local

College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

30863

575

Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada

Government Quota

AU

AU

25002

587

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

Government Quota

AU

AU

15824

607

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

Government Quota

AU

AU

22737

591

Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

24155

589


Management Quota Cutoffs

College Name

Rank

Score

Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru

126118

457

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor

146300

438

Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli

141609

442

GSL Medical College and General Hospital, Rajahmundry

155104

430

NRI Medical College, Chinakakani

86223

498


NEET Cutoff for BDS

BDS Local

College Name

Quota

College Region

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

148865

436

Drs. Sudha & Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Inst. of Dental Sciences., Gannavaram

Government Quota

AU

AU

175443

413

Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

141236

443

Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada

Government Quota

SW

AU

153859

431

Government Dental College, Kadapa

Government Quota

SVU

SVU

128636

454


Management Quota Cutoffs

College Name

Rank

Score

Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore

379658

281

Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences, Guntur

665230

165

CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati

863910

118

Drs Sudha and Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Institute of Dental Sciences, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna

612265

181

G Pulla Reddy Dental College and Hospital, Kurnool

416011

262

NEET State Counselling NEET 2022
