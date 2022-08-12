Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cutoff, Admission Process

Image credit: Shutterstock The NTRUHS Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh.

NEET 2022: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct the NEET 2022 exam and admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh. The cutoff for admission will be announced by the NTRUHS after the declaration of the NEET 2022 result.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now! Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now! MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The NEET 2022 counselling for Andhra Pradesh is conducted separately for government quota seats and management quota seats in online mode. To participate in the Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling process, candidates will be required to register online and pay the application fee. After that the candidates will have to submit their preferences for colleges and courses.

The candidates should fill and lock their preferences on or before the last date. Anyone who fails to lock, their choices will automatically get locked after the due date. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of the choices filled, seats available and NEET rank secured.

After the seat allotment process, candidates have to download the allotment letter and report at the respected college as per the designated time. The candidates must also pay the requisite fee to book an MBBS or BDS seat.

Andhra Pradesh MBBS and BDS Cutoff 2021

The candidates can check the previous year AP NEET cutoff of medical and dental colleges. Candidates can check the data and prepare the list of colleges in which they can get admission.

NEET Cutoff for MBBS

MBBS Local College Name Quota College Region Area/Region General Rank Score Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati Government Quota SVU SVU 30863 575 Ranga Raya Medical College, Kakinada Government Quota AU AU 25002 587 Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam Government Quota AU AU 15824 607 Guntur Medical College, Guntur Government Quota AU AU 22737 591 Kurnool Medical College, Kurnool Government Quota SVU SVU 24155 589





Management Quota Cutoffs

College Name Rank Score Alluri Sitaramaraju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru 126118 457 Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chittoor 146300 438 Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinoutpalli 141609 442 GSL Medical College and General Hospital, Rajahmundry 155104 430 NRI Medical College, Chinakakani 86223 498





NEET Cutoff for BDS

BDS Local College Name Quota College Region Area/Region General Rank Score CKS Theja Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Tirupati Government Quota SVU SVU 148865 436 Drs. Sudha & Nageswara Rao Siddhartha Inst. of Dental Sciences., Gannavaram Government Quota AU AU 175443 413 Narayana Dental College and Hospital, Nellore Government Quota SVU SVU 141236 443 Government Dental College and Hospital, Vijayawada Government Quota SW AU 153859 431 Government Dental College, Kadapa Government Quota SVU SVU 128636 454





Management Quota Cutoffs