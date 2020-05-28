BIEAP will hold Ap Intre Exams for remaining subjects on June 3

Andhra Pradesh Inter exam for remaining papers will be held in June. Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh will conduct exam for Modern Language II, and Geography II for second year intermediate students on June 3, 2020. The exam for these papers was originally scheduled on March 23 but had to be postponed due to lockdown.

The examination will be conducted at the same exam centres as allotted earlier and with the same hall ticket. Hall tickets are still available on official BIEAP website for downloading.

The Board has issued separate guidelines for students and Chief Superintendent at the exam centres to be followed during the exam.

Guidelines For Students

For students, use of a face mask is mandatory. Students are also to maintain social distance from other students at the exam centre.

They must use a tissue or a handkerchief when coughing and sneezing.

And finally, students have to bring their own sanitizer and water bottle.

Guidelines for Chief Superintendent

They have to ensure that no crowd gathers while checking hall tickets before allowing students to enter the exam centre.

They have to keep a stock of face masks and sanitizer to issue to students and staff if the need be.

They must ensure that students are kept at a distance of 6 feet and that one student is allotted for one desk.

Examination hall must be sanitized before and after examination.

Meanwhile, class 10 or SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh will begin from July 10 to July 17. There are no gaps between two papers and exam has been scheduled even on a Sunday.







