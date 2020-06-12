Andhra Pradesh Inter Results Declared, 63% Pass In Final Year

Andhra Pradesh intermediate (Class 11th and 12th) exam result has been announced.

Andhra Pradesh inter exam results, for both first year and second year, have been announced. 63% of the total students have cleared the second year exam and 59% of first year students have cleared the exam and will be promoted to 2nd year. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the inter exams from schools and colleges affiliated to the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP). The result is available on the official website of the Board.

AP Inter Result Link: Check Here

This year the exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and was resumed in June.

Supplementary exam will be held for those final year students who were unable to clear the exam this time. Dates of the supplementary exam will be announced later.

For the students who clear the AP inter 2nd year result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence soon. This year classes in colleges and universities the classes will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per UGC guideline UG classes will begin in September. For degree admission, notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

Last year 72% of the total students had qualified the final year exam.

Meanwhile, Class 10th exam or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam in the state board affiliated schools will be held from July 10 to July 17. The exam will be held in a single shift. The SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were also postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.



