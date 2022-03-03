Andhra Pradesh Inter Exam 2022 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main

The AP Inter board exam 2022 will now begin a day after JEE Main exam.

AP Inter Exam 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has postponed the Intermediate or Class 12 board exam 2022 to avoid a possible clash with dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. As per the reports, the AP Inter board exam 2022 will now begin a day after JEE Main exam.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 12 board exam, which were scheduled to be conducted from April 9, will now begin on April 22 with language 1 paper, and will end on May 11 with modern language and geography paper. While the Inter second year exam will be held from April 23.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka has also decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam 2022 due to clash with the JEE Main exam. JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. The 2nd PUC exam which is scheduled to begin from April 16, is now likely to be held from April 22. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from April 16 to 21. The test will be conducted in two sessions, in April and May, instead of four.

For details on AP SSC, inter exams, please visit the website- bse.ap.gov.in.