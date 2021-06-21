Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter exams 2021: Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow (representational)

AP Inter Board Exam 2021: The Supreme Court of India will consider the matter of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams tomorrow, June 18. The court is hearing a bunch of petitions on Class 12 board exams, including petitions against CBSE’s Class 12 assessment scheme, and one for cancellation of exams for CBSE compartment and private candidates.

On June 17, the Supreme Court issued notice to states that did not cancel their Class 12 board exams. Soon after, Punjab, Assam and Tripura made announcements of scrapping the exams.

On Monday, the three states informed the Supreme Court that they have cancelled Class 12 State Board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The court took note of the submissions and asked the counsel appearing for Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to take instructions in this regard by tomorrow.

The top court will hear the matter again tomorrow, June 21, at 2 pm.

“We Want To Conduct The Examinations”

While most of the states have now cancelled their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the Andhra Pradesh government is firm on its stand of holding these exams.

"Our stand has been the same from the beginning. We want to conduct the examinations only in the interest of the students' future," Education Minister A Suresh said on June 17, the day when the Supreme Court issued the notice to the states.

The minister had said he is not aware of the notice but the government would spell out its stand after the notice is received.

"We will tell the Supreme Court why conducting the examinations is necessary," Mr Suresh had said.

A right decision on conducting the year-end examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate students will be taken at the appropriate time, the minister said.

"We are keenly observing the situation. We will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time," Mr Suresh said.