Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12th) Result Today: What’s Next?

AP inter result will be declared today at 4 pm.

AP inter result will be declared today. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has said the AP inter result will be available for the students on the official website 4 pm onwards today. BIEAP usually conducts the exam in March and declares the inter result in April, but this year the exam could not be held on time and remaining papers had to be rescheduled. The AP inter exam was held till June 3.

AP Inter Result 2020 Link

Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2020: What’s Next?





The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time. Dates of the AP inter supplementary exam will be announced after the result is out.

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking may be allowed by the BIEAP to do so. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board after the inter result is declared.

After the AP inter result is declared, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence. In colleges and universities the classes will commence in September this year, as per UGC guideline. For degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

Students who have registered for the NEET, JEE Main and other entrance exams can expect their admit card soon. The exams will be held in July.

CBSE students in Andhra Pradesh will appear for the remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.

CBSE result will be released in August.





Last year 72 per cent students had qualified the AP Inter exam.