Andhra Pradesh Junior colleges can admit 360 students now

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has increased the strength of students to be admitted to junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released a notice notifying sanctioned increase in student strength in private junior colleges in the state.

The School Education department says that private Junior Colleges may be sanctioned four new sections with the strength of 40 students for each section from the academic year 2020-21 onwards.

The Board has set a ceiling of 360 students including five additional sections subject to providing of additional accommodation and other facilities on the total strength in each year that is a maximum of nine sections, each having 40 students totaling to 360 students in first and second year of junior college.

Out of the nine sections sanctioned by the board, two have to be for Commerce and Arts and Humanities streams each.

The new intake sanction will be imposed for admissions with effect from the year 2020-21 onwards for all the private junior colleges, except those private junior colleges with permanent affiliation, subject to availability of infrastructure facilities and staff. Action will be initiated against management of Junior Colleges not following this rule.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Board had switched to online mode for admission to junior colleges. Admission process to junior college would ideally have begun in May/June, however the process got postponed due to the delay in board exams and their result due to coronavirus crisis.