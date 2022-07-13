Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Know How To Edit Application Form

AP ICET 2022 correction window closes today

AP ICET 2022: The application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 will be closed today, July 13. Candidates who have submitted the AP ICET application form and now want to make changes can do so by visiting the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov. To edit the Andhra Pradesh ICET registration form, the aspirants will have enter their registration number, reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth.

The AP Integrated Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 for admission to MBA and MCA programme for the academic year 2022-23. The ICET 2022 exam will be held in an online mode for a duration of 150 minutes. The AP ICET entrance exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5:30 PM.

AP ICET 2022 Application Form: How To Edit

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "AP ICET- 2022" tab.

Now, click on the 'AP ICET Corrections Window' link.

Enter your registration number, reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Make the required changes in your application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the ICET application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

AP ICET 2022 Correction Window: Direct Link

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will issue the admit card for the AP ICET 2022 on July 18. Once released, the AP ICET admit card download link will be activated on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.