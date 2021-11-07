  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Government Giving Top Priority To Technical And Skill-Based Education: Governor

Andhra Pradesh Government Giving Top Priority To Technical And Skill-Based Education: Governor

Addressing the fifth convocation of Krishna University here virtually from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the new National Education Policy has brought in a major reform in the education sector, from elementary level to higher education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 7, 2021 11:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists
16 JMI Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2% Scientists
FTII, SRFTII Admission 2021: Application For Joint Entrance Test Begins
DU PG Admission 2021 Registration Begins Soon; 7 Things Candidates Must Know
Calcutta University First Among All Indian State-Run Universities: QS Asia University Rankings
BBAU Entrance Test 2021 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh Government Giving Top Priority To Technical And Skill-Based Education: Governor
Andhra Pradesh government is giving priority to technical and skill-based education
Machilipatnam:

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is taking necessary steps for employment generation and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Krishna University here virtually from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the new National Education Policy has brought in a major reform in the education sector, from elementary level to higher education.

He also said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking necessary steps towards creating employment and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy was the chief guest at the convocation. At the convocation, gold medals were awarded to 15 students. 74 students got doctorate degrees and seven M.Phil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Krishna University, Machilipatnam Education News National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIBE Answer Key Delayed
AIBE Answer Key Delayed
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Result Of Round 3 Seat Allotment Announced
JoSAA Counselling 2021: Result Of Round 3 Seat Allotment Announced
Puducherry: NEET UG Counselling To Begin After Getting List Of NEET Results
Puducherry: NEET UG Counselling To Begin After Getting List Of NEET Results
AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8
AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8
CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill
CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill
.......................... Advertisement ..........................