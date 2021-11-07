Andhra Pradesh Government Giving Top Priority To Technical And Skill-Based Education: Governor

Andhra Pradesh government is giving priority to technical and skill-based education

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is taking necessary steps for employment generation and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Krishna University here virtually from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the new National Education Policy has brought in a major reform in the education sector, from elementary level to higher education.

He also said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking necessary steps towards creating employment and is giving top priority to technical and skill-based education.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy was the chief guest at the convocation. At the convocation, gold medals were awarded to 15 students. 74 students got doctorate degrees and seven M.Phil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)