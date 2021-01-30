  • Home
Andhra Pradesh: Elementary Schools To Reopen From February 1

Education | ANI | Updated: Jan 30, 2021 9:58 am IST

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for reopening of Classes 1 to 5 from February 1. Schools were closed since March 2020 following the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. "Andhra Pradesh government has accorded permission for reopening of Classes 1 to 5 from February 1," said an official statement issued by the state government.

The schools will function full day for elementary classes. The state education department has issued guidelines in this regard.

"Students may attend the classes only with the written consent of parent or guardian," the statement issued by the education department said adding that wearing masks is mandatory for all children, teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to the guidelines, each section should have only 20 students.

"In case of more number of students, classes should be conducted on alternative days. Hand washing, social distancing, and other COVID-19 guidelines must adhere," it said.

Schools for Classes 6 to 12 and colleges in the state re-opened in November last year.

Andhra Pradesh reports 125 new COVID-19 cases and 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state reached 8,87,591, 8,79,131 recoveries, and 7,152 death toll.

