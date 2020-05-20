  • Home
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15

APSCHE will conduct the AP CETS from July 24 to August 9. These include EAMCET, PGECET, LAWCET, ECET, EDCET for engineering, agriculture, physical education, education and law.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, has extended the last date to fill the application forms for all the common entrance tests (CETs) till June 15. These tests are for admission to programmes including engineering, law and education.

APSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET); Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET); Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET); Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET); Andhra Pradesh State Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET); and the Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET).

Application forms for all the tests are available at their respective official websites.

The council has already announced the revised dates for the Andhra Pradesh CETs. The tests will be conducted from July 24 to August 9.

APSCHE had postponed the last dates to fill the application forms earlier too, from May 7 to May 20. The council had repeatedly extended the application deadline for EAMCET, ECET, ICET, PGECET and exams conducted by them due to the lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended till May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All the common entrance tests are conducted by the state universities of Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the council.

