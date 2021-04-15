Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled: Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 exams will be held as scheduled

Andhra Pradesh Government will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams as per schedule. The Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the Class 10 and inter exams will not be rescheduled and will be held as per the time table. While the annual public examinations for Class 10 students will be held between June 7 and June 16, the theory papers for the inter exams will start from May 6.

While announcing that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held as scheduled, Mr Suresh said: “Tenth and inter examinations [will be held] as scheduled in AP. We have taken precautions against the spread of COVID-19 in all schools.”

“For now, we are planning to conduct all the tests as per the schedule,” the minister added.

Earlier on Wednesday, April 14, the Union Ministry of Education, after a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and Class 12 exams have been postponed.

The students of CBSE Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal.