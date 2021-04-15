  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled: Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled: Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Government will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams as per schedule. While the annual public examinations for Class 10 students will be held between June 7 and June 16, the theory papers for the inter exams will start from May 6.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 11:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JAM Registration Delayed; Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Important Points To Know
Himachal Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board, UG Exams Postponed
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Know How Marks Will Be Calculated
NEET PG On April 18; Know Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled: Education Minister
Andhra Pradesh Classes 10, 12 exams will be held as scheduled
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Government will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams as per schedule. The Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the Class 10 and inter exams will not be rescheduled and will be held as per the time table. While the annual public examinations for Class 10 students will be held between June 7 and June 16, the theory papers for the inter exams will start from May 6.

While announcing that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held as scheduled, Mr Suresh said: “Tenth and inter examinations [will be held] as scheduled in AP. We have taken precautions against the spread of COVID-19 in all schools.”

“For now, we are planning to conduct all the tests as per the schedule,” the minister added.

Earlier on Wednesday, April 14, the Union Ministry of Education, after a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and Class 12 exams have been postponed.

The students of CBSE Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal.

Click here for more Education News
BIE Andhra Pradesh CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAM Registration Delayed; Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20
JAM Registration Delayed; Admission Forms To Be Released On April 20
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Important Points To Know
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Important Points To Know
Himachal Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board, UG Exams Postponed
Himachal Pradesh Classes 10, 12 Board, UG Exams Postponed
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Postpones Class 10, 12 Final Exams
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Know How Marks Will Be Calculated
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Know How Marks Will Be Calculated
.......................... Advertisement ..........................