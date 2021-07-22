Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result: AP Inter Results For More Than 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow

AP Inter results tomorrow

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the Class 12 Inter exam results tomorrow, July 23 at 4 pm. Education Minister of the state Audimulapu Suresh confirmed the AP Inter Class 12 result date and time. More than 15 lakh students have registered for the Andhra Pradesh board Inter exam. The Class 12th AP Inter results will be declared on the official websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on June 12 and the overall pass percentage was 63 per cent.

AP Class 12 Result: Evaluation Criteria

The AP Inter results will be declared in the absence of exams this year. To derive the results, the Andhra Pradesh Government will use alternative assessment criteria. As part of the Andhra Pradesh assessment scheme, students will be evaluated based on their performances in the Class 10 and Class 11 exams.

While 30 per cent weightage will be provided to marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks scored by the students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the AP Inter result.

AP Inter 2021 Result Tomorrow: How To Check