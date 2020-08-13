Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2020 Out, Check Here

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 10th results. Students who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams can view their results at the official result website - results20.bseap.org. Students can download the individual results in the form of marks memo without photo. The board has also released the school-wise results on the website.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or BSEAP, conducted the SSC, or Class 10, exams between July 10 and July 17. The Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, annual public examinations were earlier scheduled to be held in the first week of March but later on postponed due to elections and the start of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

To check the BSEAP SSC Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website - results20.bseap.org

2. Click on the link designated for Class 10 SSC result

3. Enter the Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the BSEAP hall tickets 2020 10th class

4. Select the ‘Submit’ button and access the AP SSC results 2020

The BSEAP SSC results 2020 are announced on various websites and apps. The results are available on BSEAP website and also on the Hyderabad-based education portal manabadi.com.

In 2019, the AP 10th results were declared on May 14 on bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in and also on manabadi.com.