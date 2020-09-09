Andhra Pradesh To Conduct CETs from September 10

Image credit: Shutterstock AP CET exams to start from September 10

Dates for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests have been announced. Minister of Education Adimulapu Suresh said that AP CETs will start from September 10, following the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India. CET exams in Andhra Pradesh will begin with the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) which is scheduled to be held in four sessions on September 10 and 11, followed by the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2020) on September 14.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or AP EAMCET 2020 will be held from September 17 to September 25. Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2020) will be conducted on September 26.

Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) will be held from September 28 to September 30. The Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) and Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET) will be held on October 1. Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET 2020) is scheduled from October 2-5.

Information regarding CET exam dates, hall ticket, and exam day instructions are available on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), sche.ap.gov.in, an official statement said.

As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 candidates for AP ICET, and 37,167 have applied for AP ECET.

Ton ensure safety of students, the authorities have increased the number of examination slots to accommodate fewer students in each slot.

Exam venues will be senitised after completion of each shift. Face masks and gloves will be provided to candidates and they will be thermally scanned before entering the exam venue.