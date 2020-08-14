APCET 2020 Exam From September 10; Admit Cards Soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP CET dates for the eligibility tests for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state. The common entrance test is scheduled to be held from September 10. The test for AP ICET is scheduled for September 10-11, AP ECET September 14 and AP EAMCET 2020 is to be held between September 17 and September 25.

APSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET), Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET), Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Andhra Pradesh State Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) and the Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET).

Candidates can check information related to exam dates, release of AP CET admit cards, exam day guidelines on the APSCHE website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are admitted to the UG and PG courses on the basis of the marks secured in the computer-based AP CETs. All the common entrance tests are conducted by the state universities of Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the council.

The council had earlier announced the AP CET exam dates. The tests were scheduled to be held between July and August. However, the increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases and the multiple lockdowns had led APSCHE to consider its decision and reschedule Andhra Pradesh CETs.