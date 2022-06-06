Andhra Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 SSC 2022 Result Today

AP SSC 10th result today at bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board will announce the Class 10, or Secondary School Certificate (SSC), exam result today, June 6. The official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will host the AP board SSC result. The Andhra Pradesh SSC result will first be announced in a press conference after which the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in will host the link to check the AP 10th result. More than 6.2 lakh students await AP SSC 10th result this year. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

The Class 10th SSC exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9. The board last year had announced the AP SSC result on August 6.

To download and access the Class 10 BIE SSC result, students will be required to use their AP board 10th exam roll numbers and dates of birth on the APBSE official website.

The roll number is mentioned on the hall tickets. Students will be able to access their AP board Class 10 result on the official website of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in. Private portals including manabadi.co.in will also host the Andhra Pradesh SSC result. However, students accessing the AP Class 10 results from private portals should also cross-check with the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh board is yet to announce the AP board Class 12 result date and time. The AP Class 12 exams were held between April 22 and May 11. Last year the APBSE Class 12th Inter result was declared on July 23. Out of the total 5,08,672 registered students last year, 2,53,138 were boys and 2,55,534 girls. As many as 11,189 candidates were private.